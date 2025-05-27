Man Utd Boss Amorim Insists Fernandes Is Crucial Amid £100m Al Hilal Interest

Share

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has underlined his desire to keep club captain Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford, despite mounting transfer speculation linking the Portuguese midfielder with a lucrative move away.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Amorim made it clear that Fernandes remains a vital part of United’s long-term vision.

“He’s really important for us and really important for what we want to build with this team,” said Amorim, who is under pressure to turn things around after a disappointing 2024/25 campaign.

Fernandes, 30, has been the subject of intense transfer rumours following his cryptic comments last week about his future.

Despite the speculation, Amorim praised the midfielder’s leadership and influence, particularly during a turbulent season for the Red Devils.

“The last game, the team was without pressure. They performed quite well—everybody wanted the ball,” Amorim noted. “The team has different moments, and in those moments, Bruno takes responsibility.”

Manchester United endured a dismal Premier League season, finishing 15th—one of their worst league performances in decades. Their final-day 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur sealed their fate, eliminating any hopes of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The club’s struggles have prompted Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal to prepare a stunning £100 million bid to lure Fernandes to the Middle East.

Reports suggest the Saudi giants are prepared to make the Portuguese international one of the highest-paid players in world football—if he chooses to end his stay in Manchester.

Nevertheless, Amorim remains resolute about keeping his captain at the heart of his rebuild. With a massive summer overhaul expected at United, the manager’s comments send a clear message about Fernandes’s irreplaceable role in the squad.

As the transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Fernandes and whether he remains committed to United’s new era under Amorim—or opts for a new challenge in Saudi Arabia.

