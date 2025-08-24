MAN Urges FG To Prioritize Local Content In Lagos Airport Fencing Project

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on the Federal Government to prioritize local content and uphold its Nigeria First Policy in the ongoing procurement process for the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Operational Perimeter Fencing and Security Surveillance Project.

In a statement on Sunday, MAN’s Director-General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, commended the government for its commitment to national infrastructure development but emphasized that the Lagos Airport fencing project offers a critical opportunity to demonstrate practical support for local manufacturers.

Ajayi-Kadir cited a Business Day publication of July 31, 2025, titled “FEC approves complete renovation of Lagos airport, others,” stressing that contractors must comply with Executive Orders 003 and 005 as well as President Bola Tinubu’s Nigeria First Policy.

“We strongly maintain that, in considering the procurement of Clear Vu fencing, indigenous manufacturers should be given priority consideration, and these materials should not be sourced from outside Nigeria,” Ajayi-Kadir said.

“While we acknowledge the competence of foreign manufacturers, Nigerian companies have the proven capacity and technical expertise to produce fencing materials of equal if not superior quality that meets international standards.”

He argued that prioritizing local manufacturers would reflect the government’s stated policy direction and bring significant economic benefits, including job creation, foreign exchange savings, higher tax revenues, and the strengthening of Nigeria’s industrial base.

Ajayi-Kadir lamented past instances where Nigerian manufacturers were excluded from similar projects, citing the importation of fencing materials from South Africa for a previous airport project despite MAN’s advocacy.

“That decision discouraged local industries and contradicted government’s local content policies. This administration now has a unique opportunity to correct those errors,” he said.

MAN urged the Federal Government to intervene urgently to ensure fencing materials for the Lagos Airport project are sourced locally.

“This is not a call to influence the award of the contract, but a patriotic appeal to align procurement decisions with national interest for the collective benefit of our economy and wellbeing of our people,” Ajayi-Kadir added.

The association reaffirmed its support for the Federal Government in implementing the Nigeria First Policy, promoting inclusive growth, and ensuring that government procurements positively impact Nigerian businesses and citizens.