MAN Urges FG To Fast-Track AKK Gas Pipeline Project, Others To Improve Manufacturing

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the Federal Government to fastrack Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline in a bid to redefine the country’s manufacturing trajectory for improved economic performance.

The project, which is targeted for completion in 2025, is poised to add 3.6 gigawatts (GW) to the national power supply, acting as a boost that could reduce the current reliance on diesel generators among manufacturers and improve capacity utilization.

Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained in a chat with New Telegraph that power supply played a critical role in unlocking manufacturing potential and fostering sustainable economic growth in the country.

He also said that government needed to protect local industries against unfair trade practices, saying that stronger enforcement against smuggling, dumping, and counterfeit goods would safeguard local manufacturers and provide a level playing field.

In addition, the MAN DG stated that government policies must support local content and value chain development, and incentivizing backward integration and enforcing local content policies would boost domestic sourcing and deepen industrial linkages.

Speaking on low hanging fruit for immediate government action, Ajayi-Kadir stressed that to demonstrate commitment to industrial growth and reduce the mounting cost pressures on manufacturers, he said: “A nation without a clear industrial policy is like a ship without a rudder.

“We must adopt a comprehensive policy framework that guides our industrial development, fosters growth and propels us towards a brighter economic future.

“Adopting the report of 2024 Manufacturers Summit on Rethinking the Nigeria Manufacturing Sector and MAN Blueprint 2.0 as working documents will Fasttrack the process.

“CBN to prioritize forex sales to manufacturers, honours the unsettled $2.4 billion Forex forward contract and restrain commercial banks from harassing manufacturers on matters relating to outstanding forex forwards.

“This will restore manufacturers’ confidence in the market and peg the exchange rate for calculating customs duty on raw materials, spare parts and machinery that are not available locally.

“The “Nigeria First” Policy must quickly move from initiation to government policy, lest it suffers the same fate as the Executive Orders 003 and 005.

“Nigeria must seize this moment to transform its manufacturing sector by prioritizing the patronage of local products. If we fail to nurture our own, we will forever be at the mercy of others.