MAN: Unlocking Nigeria’s Manufacturing Potential Strategic Necessity

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that the country’s full potential of the manufacturing sector remains untapped, operating below its capacity due to macroeconomic headwinds, deficient infrastructure facilities and inadequacy of supportive government policies and incentives.

Amidst this, MAN said that six industrial powerhouses, including China, United States, Germany, India, South Korea and Malaysia, were collectively currently commanding 60 per cent of global manufacturing output.

Specifically, in the last two decades, China’s manufacturing value-added has skyrocketed from $625.22 billion to $4.66 trillion.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who dropped this hint at the 2025 BusinessDay Manufacturing Conference in Lagos yesterday, said that unlocking the evident potential of the Nigerian manufacturing sector was not just an economic imperative, but a strategic necessity for sustainable national development.

Ajayi-Kadir, while speaking on this year’s conference, themed: “Unlocking Nigeria’s Manufacturing Potential: Strategies for Sustainable Growth Amid Economic Turbulence”, explained that this was apt and timely because currently everyone operates in an era of economic uncertainty, global supplychain disruption and rapid techno logical change.

According to him, the global industrial landscape has changed, as governments around the world are reordering policy priorities, with heightened uncertainties around investment, production and trade flows reaching new highs.

“The global economy in 2025 is navigating a turbulent terrain, marked by a slowdown from 3.5 per cent growth in 2022 to 3.3 per cent in 2024.

In January this year, the IMF projected a modest growth of 3.3 per cent by 2025, but recently announced a downgrade to 2.8 per cent, the lowest in the last 5 years, bulged by the Trump 2.0 spillover effect.

“The global economic landscape is undergoing seismic shifts, characterized by geopolitical uncertainty, inflationary pressures, disrupted supply chains, protectionist policies, energy market volatility, and fragile financial markets,” the MAN DG stated.

He continued: “The manufacturing sector is not insulated from this phenomenal. As a matter of fact, it is only national economies that prioritized industrialization and built a virile manufacturing sector that are better placed to withstand the global shocks.

“China, the United States, Germany, India, South Korea and Malaysia have all witnessed remarkable industrial developments, mostly due to their vibrant manufacturing sectors.

“In Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa are the leading industrial giants, with manufacturing value-added of $59 billion, $55.9 billion and $49.3 billion respectively; collectively contributing 49.2 per cent of the continent’s manufacturing output.

“In Nigeria, the manufacturing sector is a vital engine of economic growth, contributing significantly to value added, GDP, employment, government revenue, foreign exchange inflow and technological advancement.

“In 2024, the sector recorded a market value of N37.49 trillion, representing 13.9 per cent of the country’s market size and accounting for 8.64 per cent of real GDP.

The sector employs an estimate of 12.7 million people, contributing 12.5 per cent to total employment, generating significant tax revenue, with manufacturers paying over N578.39 billion and N626.42 billion in local Non-Import VAT and CIT respectively in 2023.

