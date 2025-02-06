Share

Manchester United has announced that Lisandro Martinez has sustained a significant Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his knee, which is expected to sideline the 27-year-old centre-back for the remainder of the season.

New Telegraph recalls that Martinez sustained the injury late in the match against Crystal Palace on Sunday, February 2.

Due to the injury, he had to be taken off on a stretcher, raising immediate concerns among fans and the club alike.

The Man United manager, Ruben Amorim described the situation as a “serious situation,” indicating the gravity of the injury.

Manchester United released a statement confirming that an ongoing assessment of Martinez’s injury is being conducted to establish the most effective course of treatment and to determine a timeline for his rehabilitation.

The club emphasized their support for Martinez during this challenging period, stating, “Everyone at Manchester United wishes Lisandro Martinez strength for a successful recovery, and we will be supporting him every step of the way.”

Martinez’s absence this season is a significant setback for Amorim, who is keenly focused on revitalizing the club’s disappointing form. Manchester United currently find themselves languishing in 13th place in the Premier League following their loss to Crystal Palace, marking the club’s seventh defeat in just 13 home games this season—a statistic that has sparked frustration among both players and supporters. Addressing the media ahead of the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Leicester City, Amorim reflected on Martinez’s injury, stating, “Licha [Martinez] is in a difficult situation. He’s going to be out for a while. While we don’t yet know the full extent of the injury, it’s clear that this is a setback that will require considerable time for recovery.” In addition to Martinez’s injury woes, there are growing concerns regarding the fitness of left-back Luke Shaw, who has not featured in a competitive match for United in nearly 12 months. Amorim provided an update on Shaw, noting, “Luke has one small issue in a different area from the last injury, so we are making every effort to be cautious with him.”

