Man United’s Lisandro Martinez Criticized For Poor Performance

Lisandro Martinez has come under heavy criticism from former Manchester United goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel over his role in the side’s defeat to Brighton on Saturday

Schmeichel slammed Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez for “trying to be a hero” in the side’s humming home defeat of Brighton on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag’s side slumped to a 3-1 loss to the Seagulls, who were hugely impressive and fully deserving of their triumph.

Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross, and Joao Pedro were all on target for the visitors, with Hannibal Mejbri netting a late consolation for the hosts.

The most notable moment in the goal was when central defender Martinez threw himself into the challenge with a block, but Gross calmly sidestepped the Argentine’s move before picking his spot past Andre Onana to double Roberto de Zerbi’s side lead and put them into an unassailable position.

“It is kind of what happens at Manchester United at the minute, it is very individual,” Schmeichel told Premier League Productions after the match when analyzing the goal and suggesting it was indicative of United’s problems.

“Players, for instance, Martinez here, are trying to be a hero and get in and block. People know this. If we look at him there, he puts himself in a position directly in the line of the goalkeeper.

He should be closing down rather than just standing up trying to block. If you want to block, don’t turn your body, stand tall. Things aren’t right for Manchester United.”

United’s players were in a self-reflective mood after the game, with midfielder Christian Eriksen explaining to BBC Sports “It is a heavy one. We have to look at ourselves.

We changed some things but we are disappointed.

“In the first half, we had a lot of moments, had good control.

They had a lot of possession but not many chances.

They then scored with their first chance and the system they play they keep the ball a lot and we had to chase it down.

But we still had chances to get back into the game.”

Eriksen added, when asked what needs to happen for the results to change: “The small things. We had the offside at Arsenal and today when we scored it was out of play.

The small things we are missing and a bit of luck to get over the line and get something out of the effort we put in.

“Any game at the start of the season doesn’t matter who you play, is very important. We focus on our games and whoever we play we want to win. But we have lost three already and we have to change that.”