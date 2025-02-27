Share

Manchester United defender, Patrick Dorgu, will serve a three-match ban after being shown a straight red card during their 3-2 win over Ipswich on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old was making only his third appearance for United since he joined the club from Lecce during the January window.

It was an eventful outing for Dorgu, who played a role in Jaden Philogene’s first goal in the fourth minute.

United had fought back to take the lead, thanks to an own goal from Sam Morsy and a Matthijs de Ligt effort, before Dorgu was given his marching orders.

Dorgu mistimed a challenge on Omari Hutchinson in the 43rd minute. Referee Darren England eventually brandished a red card following a VAR review.

Philogene grabbed his second of the night just moments later before Harry Maguire restored United’s advantage with an emphatic header – which proved to be the winner – at the start of the second half.

The red card means he will miss United’s next three matches in domestic competitions, starting with the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Fulham on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim will also be without the Dane for United’s upcoming league games at home to Arsenal and away to Leicester.

However, the player will be available for both legs of United’s round of 16 clash with Real Sociedad.

