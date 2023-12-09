Man United Working With Dortmund On Sancho Swap

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are working on a swap deal that would see Jadon Sancho return to the Bundesliga and Donyell Malen head to Old Trafford.

Sancho, 23, has not featured for Man United since August after a public fall out with manager, Erik ten Hag, with a January exit for the £73 million winger seemingly nailed on.

A report in Germany revealed that his former side Dortmund, who he left the Red Devils for, are keen to offer him an escape route.

And it is indicated that fellow winger Malen could be used in order to broker the deal.

The Dutch forward, 24, was signed as a replacement for Sancho in 2021 and has featured 19 times for Edin Terzic’s men this season, scoring five goals.

Transfer guru Christian Falk also says Dortmund would accept a £25.7m bid for Malen from United, who are keen to bolster their forward line.

Meanwhile, Sancho’s potential return is sure to excite fans of the Black and Yellow, having registered 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances during his initial stint there.

United are set to busy during the transfer window, with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Raphael Varane and Casemiro all reportedly for sale.