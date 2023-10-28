Man United vs Man City: Doku May Be Too Hot For Erik Ten Hag’s Soldiers

At 37 years old and at the twilight of his career, James Milner, a loyal servant to English soccer, faced an unexpected challenge when he was deployed out of position at right back to contend with the young Belgian sensation, Jeremy Doku, Manchester City’s exciting summer signing. Doku’s dynamic presence on the field left Milner in a spin, resulting in an early goal and numerous chances created for Brighton in a Premier League clash last week- end, leading to Milner’s halftime substitution.

Milner might not be the last player to encounter such a fate. Doku, a 21-year-old winger, is a livewire on the field, introducing an element of unpredictability to a Manchester City side that typically adheres to Pep Guardiola’s philosophy of controlled play. Doku currently ranks third among all Premier League players for carries into the penalty area, fourth for carries of at least 10 yards, and sixth for most successful dribbles, according to soccer statistics website FBref.

It’s worth noting that he has appeared in just six of City’s nine league games, including one as a substitute and another where he played for only 51 minutes before being substituted due to a red card. The big question looming over the upcoming weekend is whether Guardiola will field Doku in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford, a fixture known for its emphasis on discipline and tactical dominance. Guardiola’s decision will reveal his assessment of the new signing, and early signs indicate that he holds Doku in high regard.

“I’m starting to learn when to go and when not to go in the moment,” Doku stated after his stand-out performance against Brighton. This display marked his best since joining City from Rennes for $70 million in late August, effectively replacing the departed Riyad Mahrez. Doku, a promising talent, is expected to thrive under Guardiola’s guidance and alongside the top players at City, including Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, and Phil Foden.

With the potential addition of Jack Grealish, it’s the England international whose position on the left wing may be most threatened following Doku’s arrival, even though they played together in City’s recent 3-1 Champions League victory against Young Boys. Grealish, who once embodied the free spirit of a dribbler and direct player during his time at Aston Villa, has evolved into a more system-oriented player under Guardiola at City. He maintains width on the left and contributes to the team’s control with his technique and work rate while Haaland and the currently injured Kevin De Bruyne handle the cutting edge.

Should Doku incorporate some of these attributes into his game, City will have a valuable asset on its hands. Nevertheless, he was held back for City’s most significant game of the season to date, the 1-0 loss to Arsenal on October 8, and only came on as a substitute during the second half. Guardiola might opt to field Bernardo Silva in the derby while retaining Grealish instead of Doku to limit turnovers, which could prove dangerous Man United vs Man City against Manchester United’s counterattacks spearheaded by the pacey duo of Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.

A pivotal factor for City’s recent success has been the return of Rodri in central midfield. During his suspension for an altercation with a Nottingham Forest player, City lost all three games, underscoring Rodri’s significance to the team’s playing style. Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes, both summer signings like Doku, excel in carrying the ball rather than functioning as midfield anchors, and Guardiola continues to place his trust in Kalvin Phillips as the holding midfielder.

The midfield battle is poised to be critical on Sunday, especially considering Manchester United’s ongoing transition in this area after the summer acquisitions of Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat, with Casemiro enduring a sluggish start to the season. Scott McTominay, known for his scoring ability, might be preferred to infuse dynamism into United’s line-up. United has often relied on significant moments to secure victories in recent weeks, which has concealed some structural issues in the team.

They will gladly take another such moment to best their noisy neighbors in the weekend’s high-stakes derby. In conclusion, Jeremy Doku’s arrival injects a new dimension of unpredictability into Manchester City’s controlled game under Pep Guardiola, potentially reshaping the team’s dynamics as they approach a crucial Manchester derby. Guardiola’s choice will reveal his confidence in Doku, and this emerging talent’s contributions could be pivotal as City seeks dominance in the derby and beyond.