Man United To Offer Antony, Sancho To Saudi Pro League

Manchester United has revealed plans to approve the sales of both Jadon Sancho and Antony in an effort to raise money.

In an attempt to get up to £100 million for the wingers’ services, the Red Devils are reportedly planning to market them to Saudi Pro League teams.

After falling out with United manager, Erik Ten Hag, Sancho, 23, recently returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan.

After making just 17 Premier League appearances this season without scoring or dishing up an assist, Antony has been axed from the Dutchman’s starting lineup.

The pair reportedly cost United in excess of £155m and the club hopes to recoup as much cash as possible.

Saudi Arabia may prove to be the perfect place to offload their unwanted talent, with the league still keen to lure well-known names from across Europe.

The report goes on to reveal a meeting between United director of football John Murtough and Saudi officials took place during the Club World Cup to discuss possible options.

Antony, 23, is under contract until 2027 while Sancho’s deal expires a year earlier.