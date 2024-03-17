Man United Stun Liverpool Out Of FA Cup In 7 Goals Thriller

The Old Trafford re-announced itself as a theatre of dreams as Manchester United survived Liverpool after 120 minutes of the FA Cup quarter-final clash.

At the start of the seven-goal thriller in front of a full Old Trafford, Manchester United showed that they needed the win more than their visitors by scoring the match opener as early as in the 10th minute courtesy of a strike from Scott McTominay.

The Red Devils played 34 minutes of the first half with a slim lead before Alexis Mac Allister scored the equalizer for the Reds in the 44th minute.

In the 45+2 minutes of the first half, Mohamed Salah broke the hearts of United’s fans as the Egyptian king gave the visitors their first lead of the game.

In the second half, Manchester United kept their composure as they battled to grab the equalizer. Brazilian winger, Antony finally got the equaliser in the 87th minute.

READ ALSO:

Afterward, the two teams failed to score the winner as the game dragged into 30 minutes of extra time.

In the extra time, Harvey Elliott restored Liverpool’s lead in the 105th minute. Seven minutes later, Marcus Rashford equaled the tie.

When both sides thought the game would be decided via a penalty shootout, Amad Diallo scored the match-winner in the 120+1 minute of the encounter.

Interestingly, Manchester United’s hero, Diallo was red-carded barely one minute after scoring the match-winner because he received a second yellow card for removing his shirt to show to the fans.

Hence, Manchester United scaled through the Reds with ten players as Jurgen Klopp’s dream of ending his reign at Liverpool with another FA Cup title ended disappointingly.