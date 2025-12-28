Manchester United have intensified efforts to secure the signing of Mali international Lassine Sinayoko, with negotiations reportedly progressing over personal terms ahead of a potential summer move.

The 24-year-old forward, who currently plays for French side Auxerre, has emerged as a key transfer target for the Premier League giants as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Sinayoko is entering the final year of his contract, making him an attractive prospect in the market.

READ ALSO:

United’s interest comes amid a broader rebuilding plan under head coach Ruben Amorim, who has already overseen notable victories this season, including wins against Liverpool and Chelsea.

Speaking after one of those performances, Amorim highlighted the importance of resilience and collective effort within his squad.

“We had to suffer, especially in the second half, but the way the team defended together was impressive,” he said.

“That kind of unity gives you belief. If we maintain that spirit, we can win games even when we are not at our best.”

The Portuguese tactician is expected to receive strong backing from INEOS during the upcoming transfer window, with reinforcements in midfield and attack viewed as a priority.

United’s recent matchday squads have exposed a lack of depth in key areas, further underlining the need for additions.

Sinayoko, who recently impressed for Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations, has drawn attention for his pace, versatility and work rate across the front line.

His performances on the continental stage have only increased interest in his services, with United now among the clubs monitoring his situation closely.

As talks continue, the Red Devils remain hopeful of finalising a deal that would add fresh energy and competition to their attacking unit ahead of the next campaign.