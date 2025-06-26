Man United Step Up Chase For Ndidi; Everton May Pounce

M a n c h e s t e r United are closing in on a possible deal to sign Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, from relegated Leicester City in a cut-price summer transfer.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder, who has made over 300 appearances for Leicester since joining in January 2017, is available for just £9.5 million following the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League last season.

The bargain price comes from a clause in Ndidi’s contract that allows him to leave if the club drops to the Championship.

According to reports from talkSPORT, United are showing serious interest in bringing Ndidi to Old Trafford to add more strength and depth to new manager Ruben Amorim’s midfield options.

With United aiming to rebuild and challenge stronger in the new season, Ndidi’s experience and physical presence in midfield could prove valuable.