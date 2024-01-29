Man United Slam £650,000 Fine On Rashford For Partying At Nightclub

Marcus Rashford, the striker for Manchester United, will forfeit a whopping sum of £650,000, his two weeks’ salary for having fun at a nightclub on Thursday, January 23.

Man United has now made the decision to penalise Rashford heavily for attending parties in Northern Ireland.

The England international missed Man United’s 4-2 victory over Newport County on Sunday after reporting sick for practice on Friday.

Despite Rashford being seen in a Belfast nightclub, Man United excused his absence to “illness.”

Erik ten Hag, the manager of the Red Devils, has already stated that he will “deal with” the situation.

But Ten Hag wouldn’t say if Rashford had told him the truth about the nightclub outing or not.

In his post-match press conference, Ten Hag responded to a question on Rashford’s absence following Man United’s 4-2 victory against Newport County, he said: “In what sense? He reported ill, for the rest it’s an internal matter, I’ll deal with it.”