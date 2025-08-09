Man United Signs Slovenian Forward, Sesko

Manchester United has finally secured the signing of Slovenian international Benjamin Sesko, marking their third forward acquisition of the close season.
Joining from RB Leipzig in a deal reportedly worth up to £74 million (85 million euros,\$99 million), the 22-year-old’s arrival caps an overhaul of Manchester United’s misfiring attack from last season.
A statement from the club revealed, “Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Benjamin Sesko has joined the club, subject to registration.”
Reports indicate the five-year deal guarantees £66.3 million, with the rest tied to performance-related add-ons.
Sesko, who has netted 16 goals in 41 outings for Slovenia, becomes United’s third high-profile attacking recruit this summer, following Matheus Cunha (£62.5m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£65m plus £6m in add-ons).
In his first interview as a Man Utd player, Sesko said: “When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.