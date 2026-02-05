Man Utd Set to Pay Tribute To Munich Victims

Manchester United women’s coach Marc Skinner has said that the true scale of the Munich air disaster can only be grasped from within the club.

Both Skinner and Michael Carrick, the male team boss, moved their pre-match press conferences forward to attend Manchester United’s annual commemoration of the Munich air disaster on Friday.

It has been 68 years since the plane carrying Sir Matt Busby and his team back from a European Cup tie in Belgrade crashed on take-off after a refuelling stop in Munich, claiming the lives of 23 people, including eight players.

The tragedy is widely regarded as the darkest day in the club’s history and will be marked by a half-hour service under the Munich clock at Old Trafford at 1445 GMT.

“Before you are in it (club), I don’t think you understand the magnitude of it (tragedy) fully,” said Skinner. You understand the tragedy. You can empathise and sympathise, but when you are at the club, you become part of it.

“Every year I go to the celebration of the lives, and I see the families and how many people from different walks of life have been through the experience; the stories of people who knew the Busby Babes, or knew people around that time, or parents, who were taken to games when they were young.

“Manchester United is built on ecstasy and tragedy. Of the biggest tragedies in football, the Munich air disaster is one.

“I feel absorbed in that now. I look forward to this moment every year; to celebrate the impact these people had on our club and continue to do so.”