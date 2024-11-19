Man United Set To Offer Zirkzee Plus €30m For Osimhen

Share

Manchester United are reportedly exploring a playerplus-cash deal for Napoli’s want away striker, Victor Osimhen, potentially during the January transfer window or next summer.

According to Transfer News Live via Il Martino Napoli, United are prepared to offer newly signed forward Joshua Zirkzee along with £30 million to secure Osimhen’s signature.

The Premier League club is open to negotiations, including increasing the cash component of the offer. “Manchester United want to offer Joshua Zirkzee + £30M to Napoli in exchange for Victor Osimhen! The Italian club are open to negotiations for the striker,” the report stated.

Osimhen’s relationship with Napoli has been strained since a controversial incident where he was mocked on the club’s official TikTok channel. Following the episode, the Nigerian international requested a transfer, vowing never to play for the club again.

Despite interest from Premier League, Ligue 1, and Saudi clubs in the summer, no deal was reached due to Napoli’s high asking price.

The striker eventually joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan, where he has rediscovered his form. Osimhen has already netted eight goals and provided four assists in nine games across all competitions for the Istan bul club, cementing his value.

Osimhen has ruled out leaving Galatasaray in January, emphasizing his commitment to seeing out the loan deal. This stance has been echoed by Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk and the club’s hierarchy.

