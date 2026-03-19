Man United Return With €7 Million Swap Deal For Ndidi

Manchester United are continuing to keep a close watch on Nigeria international and Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. Fresh reports from Turkey suggest the Premier League giants could revive their interest in the Super Eagles star ahead of the summer transfer window.

The former Leicester City dynamo has once again emerged as a potential target for the Old Trafford side after they failed to sign him earlier this year.

Ndidi only joined Besiktas from Leicester City for around €8 million at the start of the season, but he has quickly established himself as one of the most important players in the squad.

His strong tackling, ability to read the game, and experience at the top level have made him a key figure in Istanbul. Despite his move to Turkey, clubs in England have continued to monitor his performances closely, with Manchester United believed to be leading the race for his signature. The Red Devils had already made an attempt to sign the 29-year-old during the January transfer window.

However, Besiktas refused to sell, as they were unwilling to lose such an important player in the middle of a difficult campaign. That firm stance brought negotiations to an end at the time, but it is now clear that United’s interest has not gone away.