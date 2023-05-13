Man United Ready To Rival Arsenal For Rice

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United would be busy in the summer transfer market as the Dutchman attempts to refresh his squad ahead of his second full season at the helm at Old Trafford, and are preparing to launch themselves into a bidding war with Arsenal as their Premier League rivals attempt to seal a deal for Declan Rice.

According to The Guardian, barring the last-minute change, Man United intends to rival Arsenal for his signing.

New Telegraph reports that any move could depend on whether each of the two sides would be willing to match the Hammers’ asking price.

It is suggested that West Ham will demand a minimum of £100m, whilst they are also closely monitoring Real Madrid’s deal for Jude Bellingham as a reference point.

There is further interest in Rice with Newcastle and Chelsea also thought to be among his admirers.

David Moyes has already left the door open to Rice’s potential departure this summer.

Speaking this week, he said: “We honestly hope he stays. We’d love for him to be a West Ham player but we are aware that might not be the case at the end of the season.

