Man United Ready To Raid Valencia For Guerra

Manchester United is prepared to submit a proposal for Valencia wonder, Javi Guerra which reportedly exceeds £43 million.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who made his first-team debut in April, is receiving high marks for his efforts at the Mestalla.

His reputation has increased further after he scored three goals in nine La Liga games this season, and now reports from the player’s home country suggest United is prepared to attack.

Newcastle scouts have also been following the Spain Under-21 international, whose current contract is rumoured to contain an £87 million release clause.

Guerra is a boyhood Los Ches supporter and in no rush for a move, however, the Spanish club’s delicate financial situation means they would have to seriously consider any significant offers for their academy product.

Earlier this month, sporting director Miguel Angel Corona attempted to warn off clubs from bidding for Guerra.

Corona said: “We are fully aware that we have a player with enormous potential for the future and the ability to perform at a good level now.

“That is why the club have decisively moved him up to the first team in recent months. It is not in our plans to sell him to any club.”