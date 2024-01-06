Man United Ready To Bid £51.6m For Bastoni

Manchester United are linked with a number of top centre backs and once again, the name of Alessandro Bastoni is in the limelight.

Back in 2022, Erik ten Hag was eager to lure the Italian international, who has been brilliant for Inter Milan.

However, there are reports making rounds that Man United are ready to bid £51.6 million (60 million euros) to sign Bastoni in the summer transfer window this year according to reports.

The news source has mentioned that the Old Trafford club are prepared to go all out to make the Azzurri man the new star of the club.

The 24-year-old defender was a key part of the Nerazzurri squad that won the silver medal in the UEFA Champions League last season.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, Bastoni has started 13 games in the Serie A for Inter Milan and helped the team keep 9 clean sheets.

Bastoni has won every major domestic title at the San Siro and he was part of the Italian squad that lifted the European Championships trophy in 2021.

Although the young player is capable of strengthening the defence at Old Trafford, Man Utd really needs to bolster the defence this month and can’t wait until the summer.