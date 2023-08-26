Man United Pull Off Stunning Comeback, Arsenal Held By 10-Man

There are six Premier League fixtures spread throughout Saturday. Keep checking back for updates.

Scorers: Saka (PEN) 70′, Nketiah 72′; Pereira 1′, Pahlinha 88′.

10-man Fulham scored an 88th-minute equaliser to earn a dramatic point after a thrilling afternoon at the Emirates.

The visitors took a surprise lead inside the first minute when a poor back-pass from Bukayo Saka sent Andreas Pereira through goal before he slid the ball past Aaron Ramsdale at his near post.

Mikel Arteta’s side poked and probed for an equaliser from then on with Kai Havertz coming close and Martin Ødegaard saw a shot denied by Bernd Leno.

It looked as if it was going to be a frustrating afternoon for the Gunners until a sensational intervention from substitute Fabio Vieira turned the game on it’s head.

The Portuguese midfielder won a penalty for his side after being brought down in the box by Kenny Tete which Saka made no mistake from 12 yards, sending Leno the wrong way.

Arsenal completed the turnaround minutes later with Vieira involved again, this time providing an inviting low cross which was poked home by fellow substitute Eddie Nketiah who had got in front of his marker at the near post.

It looked as if that was going to be that for the afternoon when Calvin Bassey was sent off for a second bookable offence but there was one last sting in the tale.

Harrison Reed’s corner found the feet of João Palhinha who planted a right-footed volley into the bottom corner to earn an outstanding and surprising point for Marco Silva’s men.

Arsenal’s 100% winning start is ended by Fulham, who shook off last weekend’s defeat to Brentford to stun the Emirates.



United pull off stunning comeback to beat Forest

Manchester United: 3 Nottingham Forest: 2 90+15′

Scorers: Eriksen 17′, Casemiro 52′;, Fernandes (PEN) 76′ Awoinyi 1′, Boly 5′.

Manchester United came from two goals behind to beat ten-man Nottingham Forest during a thrilling afternoon at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side were looking to shrug off last weekend’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur but they made a disastrous start – going two goals down inside five minutes.

Taiwo Awoinyi gave the visitors the lead after breaking away from a United corner, running 40 yards to go through on goal before dinking the ball over Andre Onana.

It was dreamland for Steve Cooper’s men when Wily Boly headed home from Brennan Johnson’s free-kick to double their lead.

Christian Eriksen poked home from Marcus Rashford’s low cross to half the deficit before Casemiro somehow turned over from Bruno Fernandes’ cross with an open goal gaping.

Casemiro wasn’t to miss again from the same distance in the second half, as he headed turned Fernandes’ pull-back home to bring the hosts level at the start of the second half.

Forest’s second half went from bad to worse when Joe Worrall was sent off for pulling Fernandes down while being the last man.

The comeback was completed with 15 minutes to go when the hosts were awarded a penalty after Danilo had brought Rashford down in the area allowing Fernandes the chance to dispatch from 12 yards which he duly obliged.

A much-needed win for United on a dramatic afternoon in Manchester. Everton remain winless and goalless

Everton: 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: 1 Today Full time

Scorers: Kalajdžić 87′.

Everton’s woes went from bad to worse as Wolves scored a late winner to inflict a third consecutive defeat on the Toffees.

Arnaut Danjuma missed the best chance of the first half for the hosts, diverting a header wide from eight yards out after being found by Nathan Patterson’s dangerous cross.

Wolves should’ve nipped ahead on the hour mark when Fabio Silva took advantage of some miscommunication at the back but poked his shot wide when he really should’ve scored.

Just as the game looked to be faltering out to a goalless draw Saša Kalajdžić sprung from the bench to provide the match-winning moment, flicking home Pedro Neto’s cross from four yards out to bag his first goal for the club.

It’s the first time in the club’s history that Everton have lost their first three games of a new season but that won’t bother Gary O’Neil one jot, who has guided Wolves to his first win as manager. Bizarre Andersen goal saves Palace

Brentford: 1 Crystal Palace:1

Scorers: Schade 18′; Andersen 77′.

A bizarre goal from Joachim Andersen earned Crystal Palace a hard-fought point at Brentford.

Kevin Schade gave the hosts the lead with a stunning first goal for the club.

Mathias Jensen’s cross-field pass landed at the feet of the German who drove into the box and wriggled past two Palace defenders before lashing a shot into the top corner.

But the Eagles pulled level 13 minutes from time in the most unlikely circumstances when Andersen attempted to pull the ball back from the goal line before it inadvertently spun back and over the goal line.

Brentford remain unbeaten after three games but is yet to win at home while Palace move onto four points from their three games so far. Maddison sets the Spurs on way to victory

AFC Bournemouth: 0 Tottenham Hotspur:2

Scorers: Maddison 17′, Kulusevski 63′.

Tottenham’s unbeaten start under Ange Postecoglou continued as they swept Bournemouth aside in the rain at the Vitality Stadium.

They got out of the blocks fastest and when Pape Matar Sarr picked out James Maddison’s run, he guided into the corner first time for his first goal for Tottenham.

They should have doubled their lead 10 minutes before half-time when a clinical counter-attack saw Maddison play in Richarlison but he got his feet in a muddle when racing in on Neto and it allowed the Cherries to scramble the clearance.

The Brazilian then missed another big chance shortly afterwards when he headed a Maddison free-kick into the side-netting at the back post when he looked set to open his account for the campaign before Ryan Christie forced Guglielmo Vicario into a smart save with an effort from range.

Bournemouth did come within inches of a leveller just before half-time but Philip Billing’s curling effort missed the target by inches and went even closer 11 minutes after half-time when Antoine Semenyo curled a vicious effort from the edge of the area just past the post.

With some tasty challenges going in and tensions beginning to rise, Spurs seemed to take the sting out of things shortly after the hour when Dejan Kulusevski notched his first goal in 27 games by popping up inside the six-yard box to divert a low cross into the far corner.

Ivan Perišić then escaped a potential red card for lashing out which was checked by VAR but ultimately not punished as Spurs saw things through to make it seven points from nine.

Brighton v West Ham

Brighton & Hove Albion West Ham United 17:30

Sunday’s fixtures