Man United Plot Shock Bid To Rescue Ndidi From Leicester

M a n c h e s t e r United are exploring the possibility of signing Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, for a cut-price fee this summer, according to renowned British journalist Ben Jacobs.

Ndidi, 28, is reportedly available for just £9 million following Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League which is a significant markdown for a player with over 200 top-flight appearances since joining the Foxes in the 2016/17 season.

Despite Leicester’s poor campaign, which saw them win only six games and collect 25 points, Ndidi stood out as one of their more consistent performers.

His experience and ball-winning abilities have made him a target for clubs looking to strengthen their midfield without breaking the bank.

For Manchester United, who are also preparing a major move for Sporting CP striker Victor Gyökeres, Ndidi represents a financially smart option.

Gyökeres is expected to cost over £80 million, and with United out of European competition next season, the club must be careful not to breach the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

