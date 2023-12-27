Man United Player Unaffected By Ratcliffe’s Presence – Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United has said that the players were unaffected by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s involvement in the Premier League team.

Nonetheless, the Dutchman welcomed the billionaire’s entry as a “positive” development.

Sir Dave Brailsford, Ratcliffe’s sports guru, was at Old Trafford on Wednesday night as the Red Devils overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat Aston Villa 3-2.

It was their first game since Ineos chairman Ratcliffe had accepted a $1.3 billion deal to purchase a 25% share and assume command of all football-related affairs at the team.

“I don’t think it has had an impact on the players.

“For me, I was kept informed in the whole process, so I knew what was going on.

“We’re looking forward. I think it is positive for the club that they are stepping in. They have a lot of experience in sports at the highest level — F1, a cycling team, football clubs.

“They can only help us and support us to get our targets. We are looking forward. They want to work with us and we want to work with them,” He said.