Manchester United’s turbulent season took another damaging turn as they were knocked out of the FA Cup following a 2–1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Still without a permanent manager, the Red Devils fell behind early when Brajan Gruda capitalised on Brighton’s bright start in the first half.

Former United forward Danny Welbeck then compounded the hosts’ misery after the interval, scoring against his old club to put the visitors firmly in control.

Benjamin Sesko pulled one back late on to spark brief hope for the home crowd, but it proved insufficient as United crashed out in the third round.

The frustration was summed up in stoppage time when teenage winger Shea Lacey received a red card, capping a disappointing evening for the hosts.

The final whistle was met with loud boos from sections of the Old Trafford faithful, reflecting growing anger over another dismal performance in an increasingly troubled campaign.

Caretaker boss Darren Fletcher has been unable to steady the ship since the unexpected dismissal of Ruben Amorim earlier in the week.

The club is reportedly considering a short-term appointment until the end of the season, with former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and ex-midfielder Michael Carrick among those linked to the role.

Despite United’s storied history, the ongoing instability around the club has raised questions about how attractive the position would be to any experienced coach.

Welbeck’s goal carried added symbolism, as he was part of the squad that last delivered a Premier League title to United in 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The legendary former manager watched from the directors’ box as the current side struggled to match past standards.

United now sit seventh in the Premier League and are winless in four matches, with just one victory in their last seven outings.

Their schedule offers little respite, with a derby against Manchester City looming before a trip to league leaders Arsenal later in the month.

Earlier this season, United suffered an embarrassing League Cup exit to fourth-tier Grimsby, and the FA Cup defeat means they have now been eliminated from both domestic competitions at the first opportunity for the first time since the 1981–82 campaign.

Brighton, meanwhile, continues to enjoy trips to Old Trafford. The Seagulls have now claimed victories on four of their last five visits, further underlining United’s decline.

On the pitch, Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele produced early saves to deny Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes, moments that proved decisive.

The visitors soon took advantage, with Gruda reacting quickest after Georginio Rutter’s header was initially cleared off the line.

United’s defensive frailties resurfaced after the break, allowing Brighton the space they needed to double their advantage through Welbeck.

Sesko’s late header from a Fernandes corner added tension in the closing stages, but Brighton held firm to seal a deserved win and send United crashing out of the competition.