Man United Only Have One World-Class Player – Carney

Former England International, Karen Carney has said that Manchester United only have one ‘world-class’ player in their team.

Man United defeated Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday at Craven Cottage.

Lisandro Martinez scored the only goal of the match in the second half after his shot was deflected into the back of the net.

It was the Red Devils’ second league win since the Manchester derby in mid-December.

The result moved Ruben Amorim’s side up to 12th in the Premier League, twelve points outside the Champions League places.

However, Carney believes Man United’s recent struggles should not come as a huge surprise because they only have one ‘world-class’ player in Bruno Fernandes, adding that it’s shocking.

Asked where Man United would be without their club captain, Carney told Newsmen: “Manchester United fans don’t even want to think about that.

“He’s maybe the only world-class player in that team, which is shocking to think about. He’s so key for them, he’s world-class.”

Fernandes has scored 59 goals and made 47 assists in 183 Premier League appearances since joining the Premier League club from Sporting Lisbon in 2020.

