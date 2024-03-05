Man United now favourites to sign Osimhen

Manchester United have now emerged as favourites to beat other big clubs to the signing of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen. French giants PSG are another top contenders, New Telegraph reports The Nigerian striker is highly sought after and has a release clause of €110 million. Initially, Arsenal and Chelsea were thought to be the favourites for signing him. However, PSG and United have now emerged as strong contenders.

Last year, Osimhen chose to stay with Napoli despite interest from several top clubs. However, PSG and United are now looking to secure their services due to new circumstances. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recent takeover of Manchester United has brought a renewed focus on recruitment, with the club seeking a new approach to squad-building. While United is prioritizing intelligent and forward-thinking purchases, they recognise the need for a player like Osimhen, given his age (25) and tactical versatility. On the other hand, PSG is considering their strategy in light of Kylian Mbappe’s potential departure to Real Madrid