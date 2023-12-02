Man United, Newcastle To Battle For Guirassy

Manchester United and Newcastle are keen on signing Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy in January.

The Guinean striker has been in superb form in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 15 goals in just 10 appearances at a better rate than Harry Kane.

And report say that the 27-year-old has a buy-out clause worth just £15.1million.

Erik ten Hag is keen on signing cover for summer recruit Rasmus Hojlund, who is yet to score or assist in the Premier League.

And it is reported that the Red Devils have made contact with Guirassy’s agents to sound out a potential move.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are also keen as they attempt to navigate an injury crisis that has badly affected their Champions League campaign.

The former Rennes hotshot revealed last month that a move to England would be difficult to turn down.

He said: “I cannot hide these things — everyone knows the Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

“But at this time I don’t close any doors. There are some very big teams in Europe and it’s not focused only on the Premier League.”