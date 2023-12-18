Man United Need To Get Rid Of Some Players – Mourinho

Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has said some staff and players are not supposed to be at the club if they are to contend for the English Premier League title (EPL).

Mourinho was in charge of Old Trafford from 2016 to 2018, where he won the Carabao Cup and Europa League title in his first season and also finished second behind Manchester City in the 2017-18 season.

Speaking during an interview with the Obi One podcast, He noted that the club needed to get rid of some people.

“There are still people in that club, and when I say people I mean some players.

“But also some other people that are not players, that are still there when I told [United] after two months: ‘With these people, you are never going to do it’. And they are still there,” Mourinho told John Obi Mikel’s Obi One podcast.