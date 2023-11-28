Man United Move To Sign Timo Werner

Manchester United are considering a potential move for former Chelsea striker, Timo Werner.

The 27-year-old Werner has been linked with a number of loan moves away from RB Leipzig after rejoining the German side in 2022.

According to reports from Germany, Real Madrid are also interested in the rapid forward and he would prefer to see the Bundesliga season out before making a permanent switch.

His current deal in Leipzig runs until 2026 but having made just two league starts this season, the 57-cap international may be able to leave for a cut-price fee.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to strengthen his attack and has not been able to rely on Anthony Martial in the final third.

And with Rasmus Hojlund already picking up two injuries in the 2023-24 campaign, the Red Devils’ need for a competent striker is clearer than ever.

Werner showed flashes of his full powers during his first spell in the Premier League but would need to perform consistently if he is to revive his career in England.