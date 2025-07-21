Man United Move Closer To Ndidi Deal, Meet Player’s Representatives

Manchester United have taken a closer step in the bid to bring Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, to Old Trafford this summer. Ndidi, 28, may leave Leicester City after the club dropped out of the English Premier League last season.

With just a year left on his contract, he could be available for as little as £9 million — a potential bargain for any club. Reports suggest United have already tabled a £5 million bid as they look to refresh their midfield options.

Ndidi is being considered as a younger, more dynamic replacement for veteran midfielder Casemiro, whose future at the club remains uncertain.

The Super Eagles star has also attracted interest from several other top European clubs, including teams in Germany’s Bundesliga, Spain’s La Liga, and Saudi Arabia.

With Leicester now in the Championship and looking to rebuild, Ndidi’s exit seems likely — and Manchester United could be his next destination if talks progress smoothly.