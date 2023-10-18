Man United May Offload Anthony Martial

Manchester United are ready to cut their losses on Anthony Martial when the transfer window reopens at the beginning of 2024.

The Frenchman is currently in his ninth season with the Red Devils but he faces an uncertain future with his contract expiring next summer.

There is an option to extend his £250,000-a-week deal for another 12 months, but United are unsure whether to do so amid his form.

It is now reported by close sources that United are actively looking for ways to offload Martial during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are prepared to accept a minimal fee for the 27-year-old, who arrived from Monaco in a deal rising to £58 million.

United may have plans to sign another young striker, Martial had an injury-plagued 2022/23 campaign with the Red Devils.

He missed a staggering 29 games for the club in all competitions.

Due to his unreliability, United spent big on young striker Rasmus Hojlund over the summer.

The Dane is now an undisputed starter up front. Martial is currently the back-up striker in the squad and United may not want to extend his current deal, considering his poor injury record.

If United manage to part ways with him in January, they could pursue another young centre-forward with the investment coming their way.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are on the verge of acquiring a 25 per cent stake at the club and they will be allowed to handle sporting matters.

Hence, there would be no surprise to see mid-season investment. United could also consider a move for Santos striker Marcos Leonardo.

The young Brazilian has been on their radar since the summer and it has been reported that they could attempt to sign him in the New Year.