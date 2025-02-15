Man United may end Postecoglou’s reign at Tottenham

Share

Ange Postecoglou’s future at Tottenham Hotspur hangs in the balance as his struggling side prepare for a crucial Premier League showdown against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Australian manager, who arrived with much fanfare in the summer of 2023, is now under immense pressure following a dismal run of form that has left Spurs languishing in 14th place.

With the club already eliminated from both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, another defeat this weekend could be the final straw in what has become a turbulent second season for Postecoglou.

After a promising start to his tenure, Postecoglou has found himself in increasingly difficult waters. His attacking philosophy and high-pressing style initially rejuvenated Spurs, but a series of injuries and poor performances have exposed the frailties in his system.

Tottenham have managed just one league victory in 2025 and have suffered defeats to struggling sides like Everton and Leicester City, further compounding their misery.

The frustration among supporters has been palpable, with many directing their anger toward chairman Daniel Levy for the club’s prolonged trophy drought, now stretching into its 17th year. However, patience with Postecoglou is also wearing thin, and the pressure to turn things around is mounting rapidly.

Sunday’s clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford presents a significant challenge for Spurs and their under-fire manager.

United, though not without their own inconsistencies, remain a formidable force especially on the road and will be eager to capitalize on Tottenham’s struggles.

A defeat against Amorim’s men could leave Postecoglou in an untenable position, with speculation growing that the club’s hierarchy may look for a change in leadership to salvage the season.

Tottenham’s inability to maintain consistency, coupled with a growing list of sidelined players, has raised questions about whether Postecoglou’s tactical approach is sustainable in the Premier League.

His high-intensity playing style has not only failed to yield results but has arguably contributed to the team’s ongoing injury crisis. If Spurs suffer another setback against United, the calls for a managerial change could become deafening.

For Tottenham, Sunday’s game is about more than just three points—it’s about the direction of the club under Postecoglou. A victory at home could provide a much-needed lifeline, offering the manager a chance to reset and rebuild. However, another defeat, especially a heavy one, may force Levy and the board to make a decisive move regarding Postecoglou’s future.

As the pressure reaches a boiling point, all eyes will be on Tottenham’s performance against Manchester United. Will Postecoglou inspire a turnaround, or will Sunday’s clash mark the end of his time in North London? The answer may very well shape the remainder of Spurs’ season.

Share

Please follow and like us: