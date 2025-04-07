Man United, Man City In Dour Draw

Share

Manchester United and Manchester City played out an uninspiring goalless draw that underlined the need for change at both clubs this summer.

City did threaten twice at Old Trafford through Omar Marmoush but the Egypt forward could not beat United goalkeeper Andre Onana on either occasion. United created a succession of half-chances.

But once Alejandro Gar – nacho had been sent sprawling by Ruben Dias on the edge of the City box in the opening seconds, a familiar story unfolded. As on so many occasions this season, Ruben Amorim’s side did not seem as though they believed they could score.

The nearest they came was 13 minutes from time when substitute Joshua Zirkzee turned a Patrick Dorgu cross goalwards but Ederson was able to push the Dutchman’s effort to safety.

A draw keeps United anchored in the middle of the lower half of the table but City are now sweating on a Champions League spot, remaining in fifth – which would almost certainly be enough – but with Newcastle two points behind them with two games in hand.

Arguably the most inspiring moment of the whole afternoon came before kick-off when United captain Bruno Fernandes accompanied seven-yearold mascot Bobby Moore from Belfast on to the pitch.

