Man United Look To End Year On High, As Chelsea Bid To Bounce Back

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways when they welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday night, with the Red Devils bidding to end a difficult year on a positive note.

The Red Devils, who are 14th in the Premier League table, will enter the contest off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, while fifth-placed Newcastle were 3-0 winners over Aston Villa at St James’ Park last time out New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is finding life tough at Old Trafford and his team desperately need to lift themselves from successive defeats to Bournemouth and Wolves if they are to achieve anything meaningful in the Premier League this season.

They will also be weakened for tonight game against Newcastle by the absence of midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who is arguably their most creative influence and they entertain a team who have stormed up to fifth in the table after three impressive victories.

Similarly, Only Southampton are keeping Ipswich Town off the bottom spot in the Premier League and more misery is predicted for the Suffolk strugglers who face highflying Chelsea just days after losing 1-0 to Arsenal on Friday.

Neither side has enjoyed a fruitful festive period so far with Ipswich losing both matches either side of Christmas, while Chelsea have picked up just one point from their last two outings to fall seven points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

