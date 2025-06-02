New Telegraph

Man United Legend Questions Club’s Signing Of Cunha

Former Manchester United midfielder, Gordon Strachan, has questioned the Red Devils over their latest signing, Matheus Cunha. Strachan cast doubts over how the Brazilian will fit into manager Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

Man United officially confirmed the signing of the Brazilian international from Wolves yesterday. Reacting, Strachan also hailed the 26-year-old attacker as a great player. He [Cuhna] is a great player and very talented,” Strachan told Esports Insider.

“But with his 3-4-3 formation, where will Ruben Amorim play him? That’s the thing, Amorim’s formation is a problem.

“Will United play him where he plays now for Wolves? Will they stick him in midfield? Where does he fit into Amorim’s formation? Will he be the one up top? I don’t think so.” Amorim’s side finished trophyless during the 2024/25 season.

