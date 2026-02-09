Man United Legend Criticizes City Over Liverpool Disrespect

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane, has heavily criticised Manchester City for a “Lack of respect” after loud music from their dressing room interrupted Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s post-match interview on Sunday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Manchester City staged a thrilling 2-1 comeback at Anfield.

Liverpool initially took the lead in the 74th minute with a brilliant strike from Dominik Szoboszlai, but City responded late.

Bernardo Silva equalised before Erling Haaland scored a 93rd-minute winner, cutting the gap to league leaders Arsenal to six points and intensifying the title race.

Keane Hits Out At Man City

Manchester City celebrated wildly with their travelling fans and in the away dressing room, with the noise audible during Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s media duties, drawing criticism from Roy Keane.

“I’ll be interested to see if the music is on when Pep is doing his talk,” Keane told Sky Sports. “Man City can enjoy themselves, but they need to show some respect.

Turn the bloody music down while people are doing press interviews. It’s ridiculous.”

Beyond the controversy, Keane praised City’s performance and its impact on the title race. “Huge result. Big lift for City. Their record here isn’t great,” he said.

“Pep said before the game that coming to Anfield requires personality and character, and this City team showed it, especially in the second half.”