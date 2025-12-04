Gary Neville delivered a scathing assessment of Chelsea, blasting the team’s lacklustre display and questioning their mentality after the Blues slumped to a disappointing defeat against Leeds United.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Blues lost 3-1 to Leeds after recently earning a draw with one man down against league leaders Arsenal last weekend.
Enzo Maresca’s side was outclassed at Elland Road, where goals from Jaka Bijol, Ao Tanaka, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed a dominant and deserved victory for the home team.
Neville was particularly critical of Chelsea’s defending, especially for the third goal, which saw Calvert-Lewin score into an empty net after a defensive mix-up between Malo Gusto and Tosin Adarabioyo.
Neville slams Chelsea players
Following the loss, Neville asserted that the club is “miles away” from a Premier League title challenge and singled out key players for criticism.
“It’s a nightmare for Maresca and a dream for Leeds,” Neville commented during the broadcast after the games.
READ ALSO:
- Arsenal Go 5-Point Clear With Hard-Fought 2–0 Win Over Brentford
- Leeds Utd Vs Chelsea: Adarabioyo Blunder Hands Blues A Costly Defeat
- FIFA To Make Major VAR Change At 2026 World Cup
“They’ve kept pushing; they’ve always been a threat. Chelsea has encouraged them after encouragement after encouragement.”
The former Manchester United captain pointed to a pattern of poor play from the backline. “The centre-backs have been sloppy all night,” he said.
“I’m not sure if Gusto’s pass to Chalobah is the right one; you just have to welly it up the pitch. What are you doing, trying to control it and play it back in there? And Sanchez… it is difficult for him.”
He added, “What a mess. Chelsea’s defenders have been poor on the ball all night, playing it into their own six-yard box to each other.”
Speaking to New Telegraph, Neville acknowledged that Chelsea may still have enough quality to push for a Champions League place, but he firmly ruled out any prospect of them challenging for the Premier League title.
“Chelsea will finish in the top four or five, but that’s it,” he stated. “Those centre-backs were poor, slow on the ball, defending, the goalkeeper is not a title-winning goalkeeper, and those forwards are not of the level to win a team like Chelsea a title.”
The loss leaves Chelsea nine points behind league leaders Arsenal, adding further pressure on Maresca’s men. They’ll aim to regroup and respond positively when they travel to Bournemouth on Saturday.