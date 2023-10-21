Man United Legend, Bobby Charlton Dies At 86

Sir Bobby Charlton’s family have announced the passing of the Manchester United and England legend at the age of 86.

He was a key member of the Three Lions’ victorious 1966 World Cup team and enjoyed great success at club level with United between 1965 and 1973, famously captaining them to European Cup glory in 1968.

A statement from the Charlton family said: “It is with great sadness we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family.

“His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and to the many people who have loved and supported him.

“We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

In his 17-year playing career with United, Charlton made 758 appearances and scored 249 goals both of which were long-standing records until they were eventually broken by Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney respectively.

He won seven trophies with the Red Devils in total, including three First Division titles.

Charlton scored 49 goals in 106 appearances for his country including three strikes in England’s triumphant World Cup campaign in 1966, the same year he won the Ballon d’Or.

A United statement said: “Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.

“Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer. Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.

“The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”