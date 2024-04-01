Man United Legend Blasts Wan-Bissaka Overdraw At Brentford

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel launched an impassioned tirade the way of Aaron Wan-Bissaka for his part in Brentford’s last gasp equaliser on Saturday, while various sources are suggesting a summer exit is likely.

The Red Devils were dominated against Brentford on Saturday, though through Mason Mount’s first goal for the club, looked on course to dramatically snatch all three points deep into injury time. However, Kristoffer Ajer pulled the Bees level with virtually the last kick of the game when rifling home Ivan Toney’s superb cut-back.

Toney did well to craft half a yard of space and showed quick feet to dance away from a pair of Man Utd defenders. However, replays showed Toney would have been offside had Aaron Wan-Bissaka not been caught ambling out from the back. When running the rule over Brentford’s equaliser and the part Wan-Bissaka played in making it happen, United legend, Peter Schmeichel, did not pull his punches.