On Saturday, Manchester United and Leeds United reignited their historic rivalry in a fiery pre-season friendly that ended with tension both on and off the pitch.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the match drew heavy attention online as both Premier League sides showcased their new signings and pre-season form.

Despite being a friendly match, the energy was anything but calm hard tackles, close calls, and crowd intensity, which made the match trend across sports platforms.

The Red Devils gave fans a first glimpse of their new talents, with strong performances from some of the academy stars. Leeds, eager to bounce back from relegation, played with grit, pressing high and keeping the game tight throughout.

Though the final score left little to separate both sides, the match served its purpose to test squad depth, sharpen tactics, and remind fans that this rivalry is still very much alive.