Man United Host Arsenal On Match Day 1 Of 2025/2026 Season

Manchester United will host Arsenal at Old Trafford in a blockbuster fixture on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 Premier League, which officially begins with a Friday-night fixture as champions Liverpool start their title defence at home to AFC Bournemouth.

After finishing as runners-up the past three seasons, Arsenal will look to go one better this campaign and will start their quest to end a 22-year title drought on Sunday, August 17 with a trip to Old Trafford, where they have won only twice in the league in the last 18 years.

Arsenal will face a Man Utd team that struggled last season, finishing 15th, but head coach Ruben Amorim has already boosted his squad with the signing of forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United are also the club with the best record in the Premier League on opening weekends. Arsenal have yet to announce a signing, but Mikel Arteta has called the summer window a big one for the club.

The Gunners face a tricky start, with all three of their opponents after a Matchweek 2 home match with Leeds United finishing in the top seven last season.

Liverpool’s opening match is against AFC Bournemouth, a team they have an excellent record against. They are unbeaten at home, winning seven of eight matches against the Cherries at Anfield, including a 9-0 victory in August 2022.

Like Arsenal, Arne Slot’s team have been handed a tough set of opening fixtures. They travel to Newcastle United in Matchweek 2, host Arsenal the following weekend, then have a home Merseyside derby against Everton and travel to Chelsea among matches inside the opening two months of the season.

After relinquishing a four-year streak of Premier League titles to Liverpool, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City face a tricky opening match, travelling to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

