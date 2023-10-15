Man United Greenwood Wants Getefe Stay

Barring the last-minute change, Manchester United forward, Mason Greenwood is set to make his loan move to Getafe permanent, according to reports.

The 22-year-old Greenwood, joined the top-flight Spanish club in a controversial switch on transfer deadline day after United decided that he’d “continue his career away from Old Trafford.”

In February, the Red Devils striker had charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

After Greenwood, who denied all of the allegations, scored his first goal for Madrid-based Getafe last Sunday in a 2-2 draw away to Celta Vigo.

The Sun now claim that he’s keen to turn his loan deal into a permanent one. The one-time capped England international had been set to return to action for United until the club made a U-turn in August following a public backlash.

Greenwood was soon shipped out on loan, with the Premier League giants reportedly set to pay most of his £75,000-a-week wages over the course of the 2022-23 season.

After twice going ahead against Celta, his new side came away with a hard-earned draw.

“Happy to score my first goal for Getafe,” Greenwood wrote to his nearly three million Instagram followers after the match, with multiple United first-team players liking his post.”Amazing team spirit to come away with a point.”

Getafe could face competition to earn the 22-year-old’s signature, though, as Mirror Football understands that Sevilla are among a number of other La Liga clubs interested in signing him.

Greenwood’s contract with the Red Devils runs until June 2025.

Speaking at a United Fans’ Forum this week, Red Devils chief executive Richard Arnold explained the steps to making a decision on Greenwood’s future after conducting an internal investigation which lasted six months.

“With Mason, as I am sure you can appreciate, this was an extremely difficult and complex situation,” Arnold said.

“We conducted a detailed investigation over several months, considering all the evidence available. The evidence presented to us contained important facts that were not in the public domain. I made the ultimate decision as CEO that Mason’s career should continue elsewhere.

“It is true that my decision evolved over time, but I believe we came to the right conclusion for all parties.

However, I can assure you that we have listened to the feedback and criticism and there are learnings that we can take forward.

“We have already applied some of the lessons during our handling of the Antony case for example, by consulting Women’s Aid to ensure that the perspective of domestic abuse survivors was considered in our decision.”