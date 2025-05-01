Man United Get Double Injury Boost Ahead Bilbao Clash

Share

A mad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt have travelled to Spain for Manchester United’s crunch Europa League semi-final at Athletic Bilbao.

Ruben Amorim’s men are preparing for tonight’s first leg at San Mames, where the Red Devils hope to return for the May 21 showpiece against Tottenham or Bodo/Glimt.

United have been boosted ahead of the season-defining semi-final by the return of Diallo and De Ligt. The former has been laid low since February after sustaining ankle ligament damage that had made him touch and go to play again this season.

De Ligt has been out for a month with an issue of his own, missing United’s last six matches in all competitions. The pair trained with their United team-mates at Carrington on yesterday morning and were part of the 26-man squad that travelled to Bilbao later that day.

Share