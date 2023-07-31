Man United Faces Defensive Errors In Las Vegas Friendly Defeat

Manchester United were architects of their own downfall in Las Vegas by gifting Borussia Dortmund three goals in a narrow loss to conclude their United States tour.

The English giants were the better side for the majority of the first half, with Facundo Pellistri particularly lively in an unfamiliar left-wing role, and went ahead through Diogo Dalot’s fine, curled effort after 24 minutes.

Christian Eriksen went close with a free kick and Omari Forson should have done better when presented with a chance inside the area.

The youngster was hauled off before half-time, and given a public talking to by Erik ten Hag on the touchline, after an angry altercation with Karim Adeyemi.

United looked to be cruising into half-time with the lead, but two defensive errors in two minutes gifted Dortmund an equaliser and then the lead.

First Brandon Williams’ rash, and failed, tackle left Dortmund the space for Donyell Malen to volley, and then, 18 seconds later, Victor Lindelof repeated the trick and Williams played everyone onside for Malen to score a second.