Man United Face Tough Sociedad Test As Chelsea Target Conference Glory

Manchester United will look to forget their domestic struggles when they travel to Spain to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16 today.

After being knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend, the Europa League remains United’s only chance of winning a trophy this season. However, Sociedad, who are in great form, will be a difficult opponent.

The Spanish side are favourites to win the first leg, and both teams are expected to score. United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six games, while Sociedad have managed just one in their last seven matches across all competitions.

Statistically, highscoring matches are common for both sides. Over 2.5 goals have been recorded in 10 of Sociedad’s last 14 games and in three of United’s last five.

If both teams manage to score, the game could see at least three goals. Sociedad have been strong at home, winning 11 of their last 14 matches at the Anoeta Stadium. They have also won their last four home games in this competition.

