Man United Eye Gyok For Possible Winter Transfer

There are strong indications that Manchester United are interested in signing striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

According to reports in Portugal, Man United are keen to add competition for Rasmus Hojlund as Anthony Martial prepares to leave the club this summer at the latest.

And Gyokeres, who left Coventry for the Portuguese giants ahead of the current campaign, is believed to be a target.

The Swede, 25, scored 21 times in the Championship last season and was being monitored by multiple Premier League clubs before moving to Portugal for £20million.

READ ALSO:

And he has made a superb start to life in Portugal, bagging 17 goals and assisting eight in 20 appearances.

Hojlund broke his Premier League duck on Boxing Day by notching the winner in United’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Aston Villa.

And he has the support of manager Erik ten Hag, who insists “goals will come” now that he is off the mark.

But that has seemingly not prevented Old Trafford chiefs from looking out for another forward after Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group completed their purchase of 25% of the club.