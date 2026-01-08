Manchester United Drop Points Against Bottom-Side Burnley

Manchester United’s life after Ruben Amorim began on an underwhelming note, as they were held to a disappointing draw away against struggling Burnley.

Manchester United’s first outing under interim manager Darren Fletcher ended in frustration, as they were held to a 2–2 draw away at Burnley in the Premier League, just days after the dismissal of Ruben Amorim.

An early Ayden Heaven own goal put the hosts ahead, but summer signing Benjamin Šeško struck twice to haul United back into the contest.

However, Jaidon Anthony’s goal midway through the second half denied the visitors all three points, ensuring the spoils were shared at Turf Moor.

Burnley Vs Manchester United: How It Happened

With Rúben Amorim dismissed earlier in the week and Darren Fletcher stepping in as interim head coach, Manchester United showed few signs of immediate renewal in their performance.

READ ALSO:

They were caught cold early on in unfortunate circumstances as Bashir Humphreys’ cross deflected off Ayden Heaven and looped beyond the goalkeeper into the far corner, gifting winless Burnley a surprise advantage.

United’s response was initially laboured, but they gradually asserted control of the contest, carving out opportunities through Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Šeško and Manuel Ugarte.

Lisandro Martínez appeared to have restored parity, only for his effort to be chalked off due to a foul in the build-up.

Sustained pressure finally told after the interval. Šeško latched onto a Fernandes pass to level proceedings before doubling his tally on the hour, steering home Patrick Dorgu’s delivery following a spell of dominance.

Yet familiar defensive vulnerabilities soon resurfaced, with substitute Jaidon Anthony producing a superb curling finish to bring Burnley back on terms.

Late chances fell United’s way most notably through Shea Lacey but they were ultimately forced to accept another frustrating draw, while Burnley’s winless streak stretched to 12 matches.