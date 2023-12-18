Man United draw Liverpool as Arsenal go top

Manchester United lifted the mood of crisis around manager Erik ten Hag by securing a battling point against Liverpool at Anfield.

In a mediocre encounter, United stopped the rot that had been spreading after the heavy home loss to Bournemouth and a tame Champions League exit after defeat by Bayern Munich at Old Trafford.

While this was hardly a classic display from injury-hit United, who had Diogo Dalot sent off in stoppage time, Ten Hag had cause to be much happier than Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp whose side missed a chance to return to the top of the Premier League.

United keeper Andre Onana made one fine first-half save from Virgil van Dijk, while Rasmus Hojlund had the visitors’ best chance in the second half but saw his shot blocked at the near post by Liverpool’s Alisson.

Liverpool dominated possession, with more than 30 attempts on goal, but were too often wasteful and had to settle for a point.

Arsenal eventually saw off a stubborn Brighton to move back above Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

the Gunners returned to the summit thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ header and Kai Havertz’s late strike.

Arsenal dominated the first half without reward, but the tension eased when Jesus turned in after a corner.

The hosts were almost punished when Pascal Gross poked a golden chance wide before Havertz sealed victory to spark joyous celebrations at a relieved Emirates Stadium.

The Seagulls, who were looking for a third successive league victory at Emirates Stadium, managed just one shot on target and dropped to ninth place.

After a conservative first-half performance, Brighton offered more attacking threat in the final half an hour but anything other than a home win would have been scarcely deserved.