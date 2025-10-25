Man United Defeat Brighton To Secure Third Win In A Row

Manchester United on Saturday night continued their impressive resurgence with a thrilling 4–2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford, securing their third consecutive Premier League win under manager Rúben Amorim.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Red Devils began the match with purpose and energy, taking control of possession early on and pressing Brighton high up the pitch.

Their dominance paid off in the 24th minute when new signing Matheus Cunha opened the scoring with a stunning curling strike from outside the box that left the Brighton goalkeeper, Bart Verbruggen rooted to the spot.

Ten minutes later, United doubled their advantage through Casemiro, whose long-range effort took a heavy deflection off Yasin Ayari and looped into the net.

The two-goal cushion gave United the confidence to dictate the game, with Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko linking up dangerously in attack.

Brighton, struggling to cope with United’s intensity, were punished again on the hour mark.

A clever through ball from Sesko found Mbeumo in space, and the forward calmly slotted home the third goal, seemingly putting the game beyond reach.

The home fans roared as United looked on course for a comfortable afternoon and a convincing win.

However, Brighton refused to go down quietly. In the 74th minute, former United striker Danny Welbeck curled in a brilliant free-kick, reducing the deficit and injecting life back into the contest.

The goal shifted the momentum, and the visitors began to push forward with renewed confidence.

Deep into stoppage time, Charalampos Kostoulas powered home a header from a James Milner corner to make it 3–2, setting up a tense finish that silenced the Old Trafford crowd momentarily.

But just when it seemed Brighton might complete an unlikely comeback, United struck again. In the final seconds, Mbeumo latched onto a long ball, outpaced his marker, and fired a clinical shot past Verbruggen to seal the victory

The goal capped off a standout performance from the Cameroonian forward, who has quickly become a key figure in Amorim’s attacking setup.

The result marked Manchester United’s third straight league win and lifted them higher in the table, boosting confidence after a difficult start to the campaign.

Amorim’s side showed both flair and resilience, though the late lapses in concentration will be a concern for the Portuguese manager.

Brighton, despite their defeat, earned credit for their late fightback but were ultimately undone by United’s sharper finishing and superior tempo.

As the final whistle blew, the Old Trafford faithful applauded a performance full of attacking intent and character.

With momentum building, United’s next challenge will be to maintain consistency and keep their winning streak alive as the Premier League season gathers pace.